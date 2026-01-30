Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leonard (knee) is available for Friday's game versus Denver, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Leonard was able to practice Thursday with no issues and will play through another questionable tag. The forward is averaging 24.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.7 three-pointers over his last three outings.
