Leonard (knee) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

After missing Tuesday's win against the Spurs, Leonard will be back on the floor Wednesday in the second game of a back-to-back against Houston. The superstar forward has played well as of late, averaging 26.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game, shooting 56.6 percent from the floor and 52 percent from beyond the arc.