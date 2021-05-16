Leonard (rest) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game at Oklahoma City.
The 29-year-old rested Friday against the Rockets along with Paul George and Patrick Beverley, and all three players are absent from the injury report for Sunday. Leonard has averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 32.0 minutes in his past five games.
