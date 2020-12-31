Leonard (mouth) will play Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The 29-year-old missed the past two games after receiving stitches for a mouth laceration, but he'll return to the court Wednesday. Leonard likely will reclaim his spot in the starting lineup, which should push Luke Kennard back to the bench.
