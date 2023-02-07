Leonard notched 24 points (8-17 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Monday's 124-116 win over the Nets.

Leonard led the team in assists while also posting a team-high-tying mark from three en route to a 20-point showing. Leonard has scored at least 20 points with six or more assists on seven occasions this season.