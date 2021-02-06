Leonard totaled 28 points (8-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 12-14 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists in Friday's loss to the Celtics.

Due to the absence of Paul George (foot), Leonard was tasked with shouldering a heavier-than-usual offensive load. While the two-time NBA champion exceeded the 20-point mark for his eighth straight contest, he struggled with his shot and failed to convert a three-point basket for only the third time this season. Leonard also committed a critical turnover with less than 40 seconds on the clock and missed two field-goal attempts thereafter, helping Boston eke out a win in a close contest. Fantasy managers who roster Leonard will likely be happy with his overall stat line, however, especially considering the fact that he finished with his third double-double of the campaign.