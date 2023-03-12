Leonard finished Saturday's 106-95 win over the Knicks with 38 points (14-22 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 37 minutes.

Though Leonard's overall line was lacking in many areas, fantasy managers will be willing to overlook his deficiencies when he can put up this kind of scoring production on efficient shooting across the board. Leonard's early-season minutes limits and missed games seem to be a distant memory at this point, as he's resumed looking like one of the NBA's premier forwards since the beginning of January. While appearing in 25 of the Clippers' 31 games thus far in 2023, Leonard is averaging 27.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.4 three-pointers, 1.8 steals and 0.7 blocks in 36.3 minutes while shooting 52.8 percent from the field and 91.2 percent from the free-throw line.