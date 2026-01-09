default-cbs-image
Leonard (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Nets, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Leonard will shake off his questionable tag due to a right ankle sprain and suit up in the first leg of this back-to-back set. The star forward has been on a tear of late, averaging 32.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.2 blocks across 37.1 minutes per contest over his last 10 games.

