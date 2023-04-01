Leonard will be fully cleared to play Saturday against the Pelicans, per Law Murray of The Athletic.
Leonard was ruled out at halftime of Friday's game, as the Clippers simply wanted to preserve him for the second leg of the back-to-back. Presumably, Leonard will see a normal workload against the Pelicans after playing only 18 minutes Friday night.
