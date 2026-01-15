default-cbs-image
Leonard (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Leonard was reportedly a game-time decision while managing a nagging right ankle sprain but will suit up Wednesday. The veteran star has played well in January, averaging 29.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals across seven games.

