Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Cleared to play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leonard (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Leonard was reportedly a game-time decision while managing a nagging right ankle sprain but will suit up Wednesday. The veteran star has played well in January, averaging 29.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals across seven games.
