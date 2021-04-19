Leonard recorded 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and a block across 23 minutes in Sunday's win over the Timberwolves.

Leonard missed four games but it looked as if he hadn't missed any time -- the star forward might have struggled from deep but still ended just two assists shy of a triple-double while grabbing double-digit boards for the eighth time this season. The Clippers might manage his minutes in the final weeks of the campaign and that's something to monitor going forward, as he only played 23 minutes in this one, but Leonard's role as one of the Clippers' go-to players on offense should remain steady as long as he's healthy.