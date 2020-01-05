Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Coach non-committal on Sunday status
Coach Doc Rivers said after the Clippers' 140-114 loss to the Grizzlies that Leonard's status for Sunday's game against the Knicks hasn't been determined, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
The Clippers and Knicks will tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET, so an official decision on Leonard's status may not be established until shortly before that time. As Johan Buha of The Athletic notes, Leonard hasn't played both ends of a back-to-back set since April 2017, so it's rather unlikely that the Clippers would deviate from that plan even with the star forward ostensibly healthy. Leonard played 35 minutes in the blowout loss to the Grizzlies, finishing with 24 points (8-24 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.
