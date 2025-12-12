Leonard accumulated 24 points (9-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and five steals across 41 minutes during Thursday's 115-113 loss to the Rockets.

Leonard finished just one rebound shy of recording what would've been his second double-double of the season, though that didn't stop him from delivering a rounded stat line. This was Leonard's seventh straight game with 20 or more points, a span where he's averaging 27.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 steals per contest.