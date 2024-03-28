Leonard registered 17 points (7-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 108-107 victory over the 76ers.

After making only one bucket in the first half, Leonard came to life late in the fourth quarter and completed two three-point plays in the final minute before blocking Kelly Oubre's attempt at a game-winning layup. It was still Leonard's lowest scoring output since Mar. 12, and over the last eight games the 32-year-old forward has averaged 23.4 points, 5.4 boards, 2.6 assists, 1.4 threes, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks while shooting 53.4 percent from the floor.