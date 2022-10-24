Leonard isn't starting Sunday's game against the Suns, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Leonard sat out the first half of a back-to-back set Saturday against the Kings, and he'll come off the bench a day later. Coach Tyronn Lue said that Leonard will be monitored during Sunday's matchup, but the 31-year-old won't have a hard minutes limit, Law Murray of The Athletic reports. Leonard played 21 minutes off the bench during Thursday's regular-season opener, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him handle a similar workload Sunday.