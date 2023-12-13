Leonard had 31 points (11-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 119-99 win over Sacramento.

Few players have been as productive as Leonard recently, as the big totals keep coming for the All-Star. He's averaged a whopping 35.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals over the past three games and is converted an eye-popping 64.3 percent of his shots over the span. Paul George's (groin) absence in the second half helped keep Leonard's numbers high, but he's outpaced George consistently even when his teammate is fully active.