Leonard had 33 points (11-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 131-90 win over the Kings.

Leonard has been unstoppable recently, and he followed up his dynamic 55-point performance against the Pistons with another stellar performance. The Clippers didn't need much from Leonard, but sitting for injury management is a thing of the past for the veteran, who is appearing in every game without back-to-back restrictions. Leonard has a great final month of the year, averaging 29.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.3 steals over 12 games in December.