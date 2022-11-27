Leonard (ankle) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Pacers, but his status for the Clippers' upcoming two-game road trip Tuesday in Portland and Wednesday in Utah hasn't yet been determined, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Meanwhile, Paul George (hamstring) and Luke Kennard (calf) have already been ruled out through the end of the two-game road trip, so the fact that Leonard is still in play for either contest suggests that he's the closest of the three wing players to rejoining the lineup. Even if Leonard is cleared to play during the road trip, he'll almost certainly sit out one half of the back-to-back set, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to play more than twice during the Clippers' three-game week.