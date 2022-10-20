The Clippers have been considering bringing Leonard off the bench to begin the regular season to manage his workload, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

The Clippers were cautious with Leonard's workload during training camp and the preseason after he missed the entire 2021-22 campaign due to a torn ACL, but it's surprising to hear about the potential for him to come off the bench early in the regular season. Even if Leonard is in the starting lineup for Thursday's season opener against the Lakers, it seems likely that the team will manage his minutes following his lengthy layoff. Any early-season limitations for the 31-year-old would likely lead to increased roles for Luke Kennard, Robert Covington and Terance Mann.