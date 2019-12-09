Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Could sit out Monday
Leonard could be rested for Monday's game against Indiana on the second night of a back-to-back, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
After Sunday's blowout win over Washington, coach Doc Rivers intimated that the Clippers would likely be without either Leonard or Paul George on Monday, but he did not indicate which of the two stars is more likely to sit. However, George, himself, told Buha that he plans on playing Monday, so the implication is that Leonard could get a night off. The reigning Finals MVP also rested for one half of the team's most recent back-to-back set, and he's missed five games thus far, overall.
