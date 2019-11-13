Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Could sit Thursday

Leonard will play in Wednesday's game against the Rockets, but coach Doc Rivers said Leonard's status has not yet been decided for Thursday's game in New Orleans, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.

The Clippers will not have the services of Paul George (shoulder) on Wednesday, and while the All-Star will make his debut Thursday night, there's no guarantee that he'll have Leonard by his side. When asked if Leonard will play Thursday, Rivers responded, "I don't know yet. That was a good question. Nice try." Consider Leonard, who's already sat out parts of two back-to-backs thus far, questionable until further notice.