Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Cranks out 30 points
Leonard registered 30 points (10-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals across 30 minutes in Monday's 111-96 win over the Hornets.
Leonard fully stuffed his stat line on Monday in a decisive win over Charlotte, who lost back-to-back games in the Staples Center. Leonard led the game in scoring, and as expected, is settling in s a multi-category threat whenever he takes the floor.
