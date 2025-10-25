Leonard closed with 27 points (11-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Friday's 129-102 victory over the Suns.

Leonard and James Harden dominated the scoreboard in a decisive wiping of the Suns. Leonard recorded numbers in every major statistical category and looked like his old self with no signs of injury. Next Monday and Tuesday will be intriguing, as we'll see what the Clippers will do with Leonard in their first back-to back game. A decision to keep him on the floor will be a great first sign of a supreme season for the All-Star.