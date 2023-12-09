Leonard produced 41 points (14-23 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block across 38 minutes during Friday's 117-103 win over the Jazz.

Leonard sunk five straight shots to begin the game and never looked back, posting a dominant total that kept the Clippers ahead for most of the game. Leonard and Paul George have posted similar stat lines together throughout the season, but Leonard has taken over with more frequency in recent games, assuming a larger leadership role in a lineup that's still struggling to form a cohesive unit.