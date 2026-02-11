Leonard recorded 24 points (7-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal during Tuesday's 102-95 loss to the Rockets.

Leonard paced the Clippers with 24 points, marking the 38th time he has reached 20 points this season and extending his streak of 20-plus-point performances to 31 games. Since Jan. 1, he has averaged 28.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals, continuing to anchor both the Clippers' offense and defense.