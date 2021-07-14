Leonard recently underwent surgery to repair a partially torn right ACL, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The superstar forward missed the Clippers' last six playoff games -- including the entirety of the Western Conference Finals against the Suns -- due to what was previously diagnosed as a right knee sprain. There were rumblings that Leonard may be dealing with a more serious ACL injury, and that has now been confirmed. The fact that the 30-year-old only suffered a partial tear means that he avoided the worst-case scenario, but the diagnosis certainly still leaves his status for next season in question. He currently does not have a timeline for a return.