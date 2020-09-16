Leonard tallied 14 points (6-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in 44 minutes during Tuesday's 104-89 Game 7 loss to the Nuggets.

The Clippers' season came to an unceremonious end after they gave up a 3-1 series lead, eventually falling 4-3 to a dogged Nuggets outfit. Leonard was clearly the Clippers' best player throughout the playoffs and unfortunately, he was unable to lift his team to victory. It was certainly not the end to the season he had been expecting after making the move from the Raptors only 12 months ago. It will back to the drawing board for the Clippers are they continue to hunt for their first-ever NBA Championship next season.