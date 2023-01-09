Leonard finished with 29 points (9-23 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 112-108 loss to the Hawks.

With Paul George (hamstring) out of the lineup, the Clippers relied on Leonard to keep them in the game, and the All-Star traded shot-for-shot with Trae Young for the duration. It ultimately wasn't enough, and the Clippers have now lost six straight games. As long as Leonard and George can stay healthy, the team can certainly turn things around, and If George is unavailable for Tuesday's game against Dallas, Leonard should be in line for another excellent performance.