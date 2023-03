Leonard ended with 30 points (10-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 134-126 win over the Warriors.

Leonard finished with at least 30 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals for the first time this season. During the Clippers' current four-game win streak, Leonard is averaging 31.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals in 37.8 minutes with 54/48/94 shooting splits.