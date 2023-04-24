Leonard (knee) didn't participate in Monday's practice session, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Leonard has missed the last two games due to a right knee sprain, and he received treatment Monday instead of practicing. It's unclear whether he'll be available for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Suns, but coach Ty Lue said after Monday's practice that "there's always a possibility" that Leonard is able to suit up.