Leonard finished with 45 points (16-29 FG, 6-16 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in 39 minutes during Thursday's 118-101 win over Utah.

Leonard was dominant once again in Thursday's win over the Jazz, recording his third game of the season with at least 40 points following his 55-point outburst Dec. 28. The 34-year-old drilled a season high six three pointers en route to the Clippers' sixth straight win. The star forward is in the midst of a historic stretch during the six-game win streak, averaging 39.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.5 blocks over 38.5 minutes per game. The only other players in NBA history to average those numbers or better over a six-game span are James Harden and Michael Jordan.