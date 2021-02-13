Leonard had 33 points (14-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in Friday's 125-106 win at Chicago.

Leonard's fourth consecutive game sans Paul George (toe) was largely impressive for several reasons. Leonard tied his season high in shots made but did so with fewer attempts (21) than during his other two 14 field-goal games (24, 22). He also achieved such feat without recording a turnover, marking his seventh game without one. Leonard is now averaging 29.4 points across five games this season without George.