Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Double-double in 41 minutes
Leonard provided 26 points (10-24 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 102-93 loss to the Rockets.
Leonard logged his fifth double-double through nine appearances this season while receiving no shortage of playing time. It's unclear whether Leonard will take the court alongside Paul George (shoulder) in Thursday's matchup versus the Pelicans, but with George set to make his season debut it's possible that will result in a small drop-off in production for Leonard going forward.
