Leonard ended with 25 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals across 35 minutes during Sunday's 103-95 victory over the Heat.

The 32-year-old produced his third double-double of the season while scoring 25 or more points for the fifth straight game. Over the last 12 games, Leonard is averaging 25.0 points, 7.2 boards, 4.5 assists, 2.3 threes, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks while shooting 56.6 percent from the floor and a dazzling 51.9 percent from beyond the arc, leading the Clippers to a 10-2 record.