Leonard tallied 26 points (9-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals across 41 minutes in Saturday's 113-103 loss to the Mavericks.

Although Leonard showed up big defensively, he joined the rest of the team with a poor conversion rate from long range, a category that Dallas dominated. Although Leonard and Paul George posted excellent totals overall, the Clippers lacked the usual aggressiveness and offensive pop they've displayed through their 47 victories. Leonard and George can't carry the team by themselves, and they'll need to remain productive and get some help from their supporting cast if they hope to even things up against the Mavericks, who will be playing with renewed confidence in Game 2.