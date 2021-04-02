Leonard posted 24 points (10-22 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 39 minutes in Thursday's 101-94 loss to the Nuggets.

Despite the loss, Leonard has been on a heater. Over the past four games, the All-Star has averaged 25.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, f5.3 assists and 2.0 steals. His total on Thursday was expected to be even higher, but teammate Paul George shed his injury tag and joined Leonard on the court.