Leonard amassed 23 points (9-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 42 minutes during Monday's 113-107 Game 3 victory over Denver.
Leonard bounced back after a poor offensive showing in Game 2, ending the victory with 23 points in a whopping 42 minutes. His offensive output is arguably the most reliable aspect of his game; however, he has been a consistent source of rebounding in recent times, collecting double-digit boards in three of his past four games. The Clippers now hold a 2-1 series lead and will be looking to assert some dominance in Game 4 on Wednesday.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Sublime in Game 1 victory•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Powers Clippers to victory Sunday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Game 6 vs. Dallas postponed•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Fourth straight 30-point effort•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 32 in Game 4 loss•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Puts on a show during Game 3 win•