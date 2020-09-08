Leonard amassed 23 points (9-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 42 minutes during Monday's 113-107 Game 3 victory over Denver.

Leonard bounced back after a poor offensive showing in Game 2, ending the victory with 23 points in a whopping 42 minutes. His offensive output is arguably the most reliable aspect of his game; however, he has been a consistent source of rebounding in recent times, collecting double-digit boards in three of his past four games. The Clippers now hold a 2-1 series lead and will be looking to assert some dominance in Game 4 on Wednesday.