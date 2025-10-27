Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Double-doubles in win over Portland
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leonard produced 30 points (11-21 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Sunday's 114-107 win over Portland.
After a lackluster season opener, Leonard has caught fire over the past two games, scoring voluminously and efficiently while bringing a little bit of everything to the box score. Unfortunately, the Clippers only have two games in Week 2, so managers may want to consider leaving Leonard on their benches in weekly settings, despite his solid production as of late.
