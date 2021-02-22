Leonard logged 29 points (9-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one steal in Sunday's 112-108 loss to the Nets.

Leonard took the same amount of shots as Paul George (12-19 FG), but the former Finals MVP was less efficient. But because the Clippers mostly played small, it allowed Leonard to record a team-high 13 rebounds en route to his fifth double-double this season. Leonard has shown no side effects from his lower-leg injury and should remain a valuable fantasy option heading into the Clippers' upcoming four-game week.