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Leonard (ankle) is out for Monday's game against the Spurs.

After turning his left ankle in Saturday's loss to the Kings, Leonard won't be able to play Monday and can be deemed day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's matchup against the Pelicans. The Clippers figure to turn to John Collins to start at power forward in Leonard's stead, and Derrick Jones should also see an uptick in playing time.

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