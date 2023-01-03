Leonard (illness) won't play Monday night against the Heat, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Leonard was a late addition to the injury report due to an illness, and he's since been downgraded to out. Look for Norman Powell and Terance Mann to see more opportunities with Leonard sidelined.
