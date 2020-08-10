Leonard scored 39 points (14-25 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, six assists and four steals in 37 minutes of Sunday's 129-120 loss to the Nets.

After the Nets fell behind by 21 after the first quarter, Leonard did everything he could to get the Clippers back in the game, including accounting for 11 straight points to tie the contest briefly in the third. A day of rest apparently rejuvenated the 29-year-old, as he achieved his highest point total since January 18. He is averaging 29.4 points in five games since the NBA resumed play.