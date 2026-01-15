Leonard closed with 33 points (9-22 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, four assists and four steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 119-105 win over Washington.

Although Leonard carried an injury tag earlier in the day, he ended up taking the floor and scored a team-high 33 points while on a mild minute restriction. He showed no ill effects from a lingering ankle injury that he's played through successfully, but the Clippers play a back-to-back set that begins Monday. Although the All-Star's routine benchings in those scenarios have tapered off, there's always a chance that he could take a night off.