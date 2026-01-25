Leonard is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Brooklyn due to an illness and left knee contusion, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

The two issues kept Leonard from practicing Saturday, putting his availability for Sunday's contest in jeopardy. Leonard returned from a three-game absence due to left knee irritation in Thursday's 112-104 win over the Lakers, finishing that contest with 24 points, five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 26 minutes.