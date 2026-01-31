Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Drops 21 in Denver
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leonard had 21 points (8-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Friday's 122-109 loss to the Nuggets.
The veteran forward continues to play through a minor knee issue, but it doesn't seem to be slowing Leonard down. Since missing three games in the middle of January, he's scored more than 20 points in four straight contests, averaging 23.5 points, 5.0 boards, 4.0 assists, 2.3 threes and 1.0 steals in 27.5 minutes.
