Leonard closed with 22 points (9-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and three steals across 41 minutes during Saturday's 112-110 overtime loss to the Nuggets in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The veteran forward remains locked in at both ends of the court. Leonard has scored 20 or more points in 16 straight appearances dating back to March 11 while recording multiple steals 10 times, averaging 26.2 points, 7.2 boards, 3.5 assists, 2.5 threes and 2.2 steals during that stretch. He also appears to be 100 percent healthy, playing more than 40 minutes in each of the last three contests.