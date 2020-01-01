Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Drops 24 against Kings
Leonard scored a game-high 24 points (8-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while adding seven assists, two rebounds and two steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 105-87 win over the Kings.
He struggled with his shot, but Leonard was able to facilitate the offense for other Clippers to help build a 17-point lead at the half. That's been the story of his first season in Los Angeles so far -- Leonard's scoring and rebounding have been right in line with his production during his championship run in Toronto, but the 28-year-old is also averaging a career-high 5.2 assists per game.
