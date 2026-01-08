Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Drops 25 points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leonard totaled 25 points (10-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists and three steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 123-111 loss to the Knicks.
Leonard has been on quite the tear recently, as he is averaging 34.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.5 steals, 1.3 blocks and 3.4 threes across 37.1 minutes in his last eight appearances. Although he has cooled off in his last three contests, as he has failed to cross the 30-point threshold in that span, his offensive activity has been essential to the Clippers' success.
