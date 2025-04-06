Leonard racked up 29 points (12-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 25 minutes during Saturday's 135-104 victory over Dallas.

Leonard took the court for both games of a back-to-back set, reflecting the present urgency for the Clippers to win out down the stretch. If the Clippers don't string enough wins together, they could fall into the play-in bracket. The situation suggests that Leonard's rest day pattern will end as the team enters another back-to-back set to begin the week.