Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Drops 31 points Saturday
Leonard posted 31 points (10-23 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 112-103 loss to the Kings.
Saturday, Leonard recorded his 11th game of the season with at least 30 points and two steals -- the third-highest mark in the league behind only Trae Young (13) and James Harden (18). Leonard also posted his third consecutive performance with at least 50 fantasy points, though they've all come in losses.
